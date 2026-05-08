MRI-Simmons and Experian Expand Collaboration

MRI-Simmons has expanded its collaboration with Experian, a data and technology company, to make audience segments derived from MRI-Simmons' nationally representative consumer research available through Experian's data marketplace.

The collaboration enables companies to access audiences informed by MRI-Simmons' consumer research and then activate those audiences at scale through Experian's platform and distribution network.

Experian customers can now select from a broad range of MRI-Simmons audience segments that reflect the motivations, attitudes, and behaviors shaping consumer decisions. Grounded in research from MRI-Simmons' national consumer study and enabled by Experian's modeling engine, these segments use research-based modeling to scale insights for broader audience reach.

Marketers can activate these audiences through Experian Curated Deals, which integrate data, identity, inventory, and intelligent optimization.

"Our expanded collaboration with Experian is empowering marketers to unlock deeper insights and create breakthrough campaigns," said Joshua Pisano, general manager of global media at NIQ and MRI-Simmons, in a statement. "By joining forces with innovative partners like Experian, we're not just delivering access to high-quality consumer insights derived from our products, we're innovating the future of privacy-first, data-driven marketing."

In addition to syndicated segments, MRI-Simmons provides custom audience development. Custom segments can be made available in Experian's data marketplace, empowering marketers to plan and activate campaigns through Experian's network of integrated platforms.