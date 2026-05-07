Smarsh Advances Compliance with AI Technologies

Smarsh, a digital communications data and intelligence provider, has added artificial intelligence capabilities to its Professional Archive, Call Recording and Analytics, and Capture to improve compliance assurance for companies in regulated industries.

"Compliance teams aren't lacking data; they're inundated with it," said Kamesh Tumsi, chief product officer of Smarsh, in a statement. "As data volumes continue to grow, organizations need smarter ways to capture, supervise, and act on it. Embedded directly into core workflows, our AI-powered advancements help teams cut through noise, surface real risk earlier, and transform compliance from a reactive burden into a proactive, intelligence-driven function at greater speed and lower cost."

Smarsh's latest AI advancements within Professional Archive reduce noise and accelerate investigations. They include the following:

AI Assistant, which speeds investigation with summarization, translation, and contextual insights;

Noise Reduction Agent, which cuts false positives by 60 percent; and

Misconduct Detection Agent, which identifies subtle signs of market manipulation, insider activity, secrecy, harassment or other misconduct, even when those signals are buried in jargon, slang, or multilingual exchanges.

Smarsh is also continuing to expand AI capabilities within its Call Recording and Analytics solution. They include the following:

AI-driven QA and topic analysis to prioritize high-risk conversations;

Advanced detection that surfaces emerging risks across spoken interactions; and

Enhanced auditability.

Smarsh's capture coverage ingests data from more than 100 channels, including generative AI platforms, in native format with full conversational context. It includes the following:

OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise integration that captures and supervises ChatGPT Enterprise interactions via the Compliance API; and

Microsoft 365 Copilot integration that captures AI prompts, responses, and files across Copilot with tamper-proof records.