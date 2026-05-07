Truthset Integrates with Unified ID 2.0

Truthset, a data accuracy and validation solutions provider, has integrated with Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), an open-source, privacy-conscious identifier from The Trade Desk to help advertisers reach authenticated audiences across the open internet with transparency and precision.

With this integration, media buyers can match Truthset's Data Rated Audiences with UID'2s on a one-to-one basis, unlocking more accurate activation across authenticated publisher inventory, including connected TV (CTV), mobile, and web. Truthset's Data Rated Audiences gives buyers seamless access to independently validated demographic segments at scale. These audiences are multi-sourced from participating members of the Truthset Data Collective and independently scored for accuracy.

UID2 supports this activation through a privacy-first, consumer-consented identity framework, using encrypted, hashed email or phone number to enable addressability without reliance on third-party cookies or probabilistic signals such as IP addresses.