Truthset Integrates with Unified ID 2.0
Truthset, a data accuracy and validation solutions provider, has integrated with Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), an open-source, privacy-conscious identifier from The Trade Desk to help advertisers reach authenticated audiences across the open internet with transparency and precision.
With this integration, media buyers can match Truthset's Data Rated Audiences with UID'2s on a one-to-one basis, unlocking more accurate activation across authenticated publisher inventory, including connected TV (CTV), mobile, and web. Truthset's Data Rated Audiences gives buyers seamless access to independently validated demographic segments at scale. These audiences are multi-sourced from participating members of the Truthset Data Collective and independently scored for accuracy.
UID2 supports this activation through a privacy-first, consumer-consented identity framework, using encrypted, hashed email or phone number to enable addressability without reliance on third-party cookies or probabilistic signals such as IP addresses.
"As the industry moves beyond cookies, accuracy and accountability in audience data matter more than ever," said Gabe Richman, general manager of global identity at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Truthset's integration with Unified ID 2.0 brings an added layer of transparency and validation to identity-driven advertising, giving marketers a more durable, privacy-conscious way to activate audiences they can trust across the open internet."
"This integration is about enabling advertisers to transact on validated audiences," said Gregg Galletta, president of Truthset, in a statement. "By making Data Rated Audiences interoperable with UID2, we're removing 30 percent to 60 percent of waste caused by mistargeting and ensuring marketers reach real people, on real inventory, with precise accuracy at census scale."