Nimble CRM Adds Web Chat

Nimble today launched Nimble Web Chat, which enables real-time conversations with website visitors and automatically creates CRM contacts and logs every interaction. Web Chat is bundled with Nimble Web Forms as a single inbound-capture product.

Web Chat is included natively in Nimble, with every conversation automatically attributed to the contact record and accessible alongside the customer's email, sequence, and pipeline history.

"CRM stands for customer relationship management. The R got buried under the M. Small businesses have been forced into an impossible choice: stitch together five disconnected tools and live with the chaos or sign up for a bundled platform that costs a fortune, takes a consultant to set up, and another consultant to keep running. With Web Chat now in place, there's a real alternative: one platform, every step of the relationship, priced for the businesses that actually need it," said Jon Ferrara, founder and CEO of Nimble, in a statement.

Web Chat is designed for high-intent pages, like pricing, services, and campaign landing pages.. When a visitor opens a chat, Nimble notifies the appropriate team members on desktop, browser, or mobile. Each conversation creates a contact record automatically and is logged to that contact's timeline.

The product includes AI Chat Helper, an automated conversation assistant that engages visitors when no team member is available. AI Chat Helper poses qualifying questions, captures contact information, and generates a session summary so team members can follow up with full context. Companies can deploy multiple chat widgets across different pages or campaigns, each with its own welcome message and team assignment, and respond to chats from iOS and Android mobile applications.

With the addition of Web Chat, Nimble's relationship-engagement platform spans the full customer lifecycle, including the following: