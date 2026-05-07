Klaviyo Expands Integration with Anthropic

Klaviyo, providers of autonomous B2C CRM, has expanded its integration with Anthropic to bring new agentic marketing workflows to Claude.

By connecting Klaviyo's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server more broadly across Claude's products, including Claude.ai and Claude Cowork, companies can securely access Klaviyo customer and performance data and turn it into actionable outputs, such as performance reports, campaign briefs, and marketing insights.

Klaviyo's availability in the Claude Connector directory and, now, expanded integration across Claude lets marketers ask questions about their marketing and customer data using natural language and receive outputs grounded in real business context.

With the updated Klaviyo MCP Connector, new support for MCP Apps, and a Query Metric Aggregates (Metric Reporting) tool that exposes raw performance data; Claude can now pull Klaviyo reports, reason across them, and help generate briefs, audits, and campaign assets. Marketers can now do the following:

Securely connect their Klaviyo accounts and enable Claude to access campaign data, flow performance, customer profiles, and other signals across the customer lifecycle.

Ask Claude to generate performance summaries, identify customer segments, analyze marketing flows, or propose new campaigns without exporting data or rebuilding dashboards in other tools.

Get responses tied directly to what is happening in the business and grounded in real Klaviyo data and context.

On its own, the Klaviyo MCP server lets Claude talk to Klaviyo data conversationally; from pulling campaign reports, querying flows, looking up profiles, to surfacing insights. In Claude Cowork, that same connection becomes the backbone for fully orchestrated workflows across marketers' desktop environments that does the following:

Claude Cowork can pull Klaviyo data, write and format documents, generate copy, and save files to the right folders in a single unattended session.

Marketers describe outcomes (audit flows, build weekly reports, draft re-engagement campaigns), step away, and come back to finished work.

Claude Cowork can build custom skills using the tools in Klaviyo's MCP connector to automate manual tasks and workflows.

Claude shifts from analyst who tells you what to do to a teammate who actually does the work.