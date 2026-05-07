AppsFlyer Expands Signal Hub with Experian, Facteus, and Attain

Facteus, Attain, and Experian are joining AppsFlyer Signal Hub as data providers, significantly expanding the depth and breadth of real-world signals available to marketers.

Signal Hub is AppsFlyer's curated signal marketplace for performance marketers. It enables marketers to build custom audiences from real-world signals like purchase behavior and identity data and activate them directly across Meta, Google, TikTok, and preferred demand-side platforms in a single workflow. Built on integrated clean room and identity-resolution technology, Signal Hub brings together data partners, and today's additions of Experian, Facteus, and Attain significantly expand the depth and breadth of purchase intelligence and identity data available to performance marketers.

"We built Signal Hub to go beyond addressing signal loss and give marketers the ability to create real custom audiences based on their unique business needs," said Edik Mitelman, general manager of data collaboration platform at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "What sets Signal Hub apart is it's dedicated to performance marketing. Adding Experian, Facteus, and Attain brings a powerful combination of purchase intelligence and identity data into that workflow, helping teams reach high-value audiences and measure impact across mobile, web, open web, and CTV without ever leaving their existing system of record."

Marketers can now access Facteus transaction intelligence through aggregated purchase signals, enabling marketers to build purchase-based audiences and activate them across major platforms. Marketers can access insights derived from 185 million active U.S. credit and debit cards, with an average of 4.8 billion transactions and $320 billion in spend over the past 90 days, plus $9.2 trillion in five-year spend history refreshed with as little as a one-day lag.

"Transaction intelligence should be usable for performance without putting sensitive data at risk," said Lorn Davis, chief product officer of Facteus, in a statement. "By making Facteus available through AppsFlyer, brands and agencies can apply purchase-based insights to targeting and optimization without receiving raw transactions or individual-level purchase records."

Experian adds a complementary layer of credit, financial, and demographic identity data, enabling Signal Hub usersto build segments that go beyond transactional behavior. The partnership will help advertisers unlock first-party data, powering stronger match rates with partners and platforms to develop cross-channel campaigns.

"In today's fragmented ecosystem, collaboration and connectivity are essential," said Colin Grieves, managing director of marketing services at Experian United Kingdom and Ireland, in a statement. "Advertisers need identity solutions that are flexible, interoperable, and privacy-first by design. By integrating Experian's resolution capabilities with AppsFlyer, we're enabling U.K. advertisers to maximize the value of their first party data and improve performance without compromising trust."

Attain brings permission-based consumer purchase data, sourced from credit and debit card transactions across all U.S. card purchasers, into a mobile-first activation environment. Attain's purchase-based audience segments are available as custom audiences inside Signal Hub.