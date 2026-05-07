Influ2 Launches Contact-Level GTM Orchestration

Influ2, a contact-level account-based marketing platform provider, has launched omnichannel orchestration capabilities to help B2B teams activate intent throughout the buyer journey.

With these new orchestration capabilities, Influ2 enables marketing and sales teams to trigger next-best actions across ads, sales cadences, and CRM and marketing campaigns dynamically based on each individual buyer's interests, engagement, and stage in the sales cycle. With Influ2, orchestration now runs on contact-level context.

The new orchestration capabilities introduced by Influ2 include the following:

Signal-to-topic matching: Map what contacts search, read, click, download, and attend to the topics they care about, then trigger the next-best action automatically.

Cross-platform context sync: Sync relevant signals like form-fills or webinar attendance from HubSpot into Influ2 for a complete view of the buyer journey.

Omnichannel orchestration: Use individual buyer signals and engagement to trigger relevant ads, route follow-up in Salesloft or Outreach, and launch CRM and marketing campaigns dynamically, directly inside Influ2.

Salesforce attribution: Automatically keep Salesforce campaign data current with the buyer journey, allowing users to measure the impact each contact-level touchpoint has on revenue.

"Buying isn't done by accounts. It's done by people. When orchestration is built on account averages, you lose the signal that actually matters. Who engaged, with what topic, and what that means for the next step," said Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and co-founder of Influ2, in a statement. "With Influ2's contact-level orchestration capabilities, you can serve ads and send email nurtures based on the specific interests of individuals or buying groups and stop blasting generic messages that ignore what actually resonates with your target audience."

In addition to these orchestration capabilities, Influ2 has launched a beta for website visitor identification. The new capability lets marketers see who is visiting their websites and how those visitors are engaging so they can identify what each person cares about and align the next steps in their journeys.