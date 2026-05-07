Outreach Integrates with ServiceNow
Outreach, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, has integrated with ServiceNow, bringing revenue orchestration directly into ServiceNow's Customer Relationship Management (CRM). The integration enables revenue teams to execute key sales workflows across the full revenue motion in ServiceNow while keeping data aligned automatically between Outreach and CRM.
As a ServiceNow Build Partner, Outreach delivers a native bi-directional sync between Outreach and ServiceNow Sales CRM, keeping core customer and activity data dynamically updated.
With the integration, revenue teams can execute end-to-end agentic AI workflows and capture the activity directly inside ServiceNow Sales CRM, leading to less app switching, less manual work,clearer visibility into revenue activities across systems, streamlined execution of core revenue workflows, and a consistent path from engagement to opportunity close.
"Revenue teams need technology that drives action, not more complexity," said Abhijit Mitra, CEO of Outreach, in a statement. "Our integration with ServiceNow helps sellers work more efficiently by reducing app switching, keeping data aligned across systems, and enabling key sales activities directly within ServiceNow CRM. Together, Outreach and ServiceNow help revenue teams execute faster across the entire revenue motion, so sellers can spend more time with customers and less time managing systems."
"Exceptional customer service is shifting from transactional to transformational, underpinned by intelligent, connected experiences powered by AI," said Alix Douglas, group vice president of partner solutions at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Outreach's integration, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, equips organizations to accelerate revenue execution by keeping sellers in flow, data aligned, and key activities moving, all without leaving ServiceNow CRM. Together, we're advancing a shared mission to supercharge every stage of the customer journey."