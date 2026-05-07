Outreach Integrates with ServiceNow

Outreach, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, has integrated with ServiceNow, bringing revenue orchestration directly into ServiceNow's Customer Relationship Management (CRM). The integration enables revenue teams to execute key sales workflows across the full revenue motion in ServiceNow while keeping data aligned automatically between Outreach and CRM.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, Outreach delivers a native bi-directional sync between Outreach and ServiceNow Sales CRM, keeping core customer and activity data dynamically updated.

With the integration, revenue teams can execute end-to-end agentic AI workflows and capture the activity directly inside ServiceNow Sales CRM, leading to less app switching, less manual work,clearer visibility into revenue activities across systems, streamlined execution of core revenue workflows, and a consistent path from engagement to opportunity close.