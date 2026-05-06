eGain Commits to Helping Companies Leverage KM and AI

LONDON -- Artificial intelligence and knowledge management are helping companies deliver better customer experiences, eGain CEO Ashu Roy told the audience Tuesday at the eGain Solve '26 London conference.

AI has become increasingly important for knowledge management ever since ChatGPT first came on the scene about three years ago and has since changed the nature of and capabilities that technology can deliver, according to Roy.

Neural networks are now connecting computing directly to the analog world, Roy said, noting that different technological components are now combined in the agentic workplace.

"The business and economic impact of agentic assembly far exceeds the impact of any individual language model," Roy said in the conference keynote.

As an example, Roy pointed out that rather than having individual human coders working to develop and improve code, now companies are relying on AI, which keeps improving code in the background due to agentic assembly.

And AI development has taken off in contact centers because they can purchase the technology to produce repeatable, scalable results as well as human oversight to help ensure the AI output is correct, Roy said.

The State of Business KM

But for all the work around AI, 80 percent of businesses today have low-maturity business knowledge, according to Roy, who says only 4 percent are high maturity, meaning their knowledge is governed, AI-read,y and continuously improving.

"The difference between high maturity and low maturity is night and day," said Roy, who touted eGain's latest capabilities.

Arvind Gopal, eGain's vice president of product management and product strategy, also acknowledged the gap, saying there is an AI chasm for most companies because they cannot access and use all of the knowledge they have.

eGain's AI Agent is designed to orchestrate intelligent, context-aware interactions across customer touchpoints and workflows, providing answers and actions based on trusted knowledge, explained Varsha Thalange, vice president of product management.

eGain AI Agent now includes Agentic Studio, a new capability unveiled at the conference, which enables AI agents to autonomously resolve customer requests from start to finish. Among the features are the following:

Agentic workflow automation to convert process documents and SOPs in eGain directly into agentic workflows.

Multi-agent orchestration to coordinate AI agents through MCP and A2A to retrieve data, apply policies, and complete transactions.

Deterministic AI guidance for use with compliance-sensitive interactions to provide probabilistic AI reasoning with eGain's case-based reasoning (CBR) to provide exact step-by-step answers.

External system access, which enables agents to query third-party systems on demand to retrieve the account, transaction, or product information needed to resolve requests without data migration.

Autonomous transactions that initiate actions in third-party systems, including updating records and creating service requests, through API integrations and MCP-compatible connections.

Seamless escalation to live agents with complete interaction context.

Also unveiled at the conference were eGain Evaluator, AI Agent IVA, and deeper integration between eGain AI Agent and Salesforce Service Cloud.

Evaluator is for companies that use AI to deliver answers that can have financial and legal consequences if inaccurate. It includes test management, quality management, and performance management features to help ensure the accuracy of AI-generated answers.

AI Agent IVA resolves customer inquiries through natural conversation using eGain's AI Knowledge Hub. It supports speech-to-text and text-to-speech. It can also escalate calls to live agents and includes vendor-agnostic integration across CRM and contact center systems.

The deeper integration with Salesforce Service Cloud features contextual knowledge and AI assistance. According to eGain, Salesforce users will benefit from omnichannel AI support; context-aware case creation and escalation; AI agent assistance for email and intelligent knowledge integration with knowledge-centered service (KCS) workflows; and self-service deflection and guided resolution.

Developers are using eGain Composer's APIs, SDKs, and MCP servers to rapidly build AI-powered applications to execute agentic workflows across the enterprise, improving four said Vikas Paliwal, vice president of product marketing, and Ashish Kumar, vice president of product engineering.

"In 2026 there is a need for AI agents to be talking to each other, talking to other systems, and we have developer toolkits to enable those agents," Paliwal said.

Critical for developers is the ability of eGain to provide trusted knowledge, deterministic reasoning, and assured actions, Paliwal added, noting that a lack of trusted information is one of the hurdles AI needs to overcome before it can be fully deployed.

For contact centers, the ability to deploy AI and knowledge management more fully will help unlock the revenue that they are sitting on, said Evan Siegel, vice president for financial services AI solutions.

For example, if a customer calls in for a credit card, a poor salesperson will offer the customer only that. But a good salesperson, supported with a product like eGain's banking suite, will offer complimentary products, such as balance transfers and other credit-related products, increasing (if the customer buys them) the bank's revenue and profits from that interaction.

The technology can also help financial institutions leverage their top performers by using their knowledge to help in sales and other contact center training.