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  • May 6, 2026

Amperity Adds AI Assistants and Real-Time Capabilities

Customer Data Cloud provider Amperity has released artificial intelligence assistants and real-time capabilities that help organizations act on customer signals the moment they happen.

Unveiled at Amplify 2026, the release brings together real-time customer context, decisions, and execution in a single system. At the core is a shared layer of real-time customer context, unifying identity, behavior, and history. It introduces a system for real-time, customer-led decisions, built on Amperity's trusted, identity-resolved customer profiles and includes the following:

  • Recommended Actions, which surfaces current customer trends and the highest-value actions teams should take, in plain language and ready to execute.
  • Amperity MCP Server, which brings real-time customer intelligence into any tool or workflow without duplicating data.
  • Real-time Activation, which powers in-session personalization and immediate response to behaviors like cart abandonment.
  • Amp Insights, which provides visibility into Amps usage and costs across the business.

New real-time solutions for site personalization and cart abandonment allow companies to recognize customers instantly, convert anonymous visitors to known profiles, personalize experiences in-session, and trigger recovery journeys the moment abandonment occurs while automatically suppressing outreach after purchase. Every recommendation and action is grounded in a rich, real-time customer profile. Every action feeds back into a shared layer of customer context, creating a continuous learning loop that improves decisions over time.

"Marketing still relies on guessing and reacting after the fact," said Grigori Melnik, chief product officer of Amperity, in a statement. "What we are changing is the ability to know, act, and learn in the same moment. The system no longer waits for a manual command or a ticket; it reasons through intent. That's what makes it agentic and what allows teams to move from campaigns to continuous decisions that get smarter over time."

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