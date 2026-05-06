Amperity Adds AI Assistants and Real-Time Capabilities

Customer Data Cloud provider Amperity has released artificial intelligence assistants and real-time capabilities that help organizations act on customer signals the moment they happen.

Unveiled at Amplify 2026, the release brings together real-time customer context, decisions, and execution in a single system. At the core is a shared layer of real-time customer context, unifying identity, behavior, and history. It introduces a system for real-time, customer-led decisions, built on Amperity's trusted, identity-resolved customer profiles and includes the following:

Recommended Actions, which surfaces current customer trends and the highest-value actions teams should take, in plain language and ready to execute.

Amperity MCP Server, which brings real-time customer intelligence into any tool or workflow without duplicating data.

Real-time Activation, which powers in-session personalization and immediate response to behaviors like cart abandonment.

Amp Insights, which provides visibility into Amps usage and costs across the business.

New real-time solutions for site personalization and cart abandonment allow companies to recognize customers instantly, convert anonymous visitors to known profiles, personalize experiences in-session, and trigger recovery journeys the moment abandonment occurs while automatically suppressing outreach after purchase. Every recommendation and action is grounded in a rich, real-time customer profile. Every action feeds back into a shared layer of customer context, creating a continuous learning loop that improves decisions over time.