Glean and Gainsight Partner

Work AI platform provider Glean and Gainsight, a retention engine provider, have partnered to bring Gainsight's customer health, risk, sentiment, and lifecycle signals into Glean's Work AI platform.

The integration provides teams and agents working in Glean a unified, permission-aware view of the customer. Gainsight's insights are now a part of Glean's enterprise knowledge layer, giving a shared, consistent view of every account.

The integration enables teams to do the following:

Combine Gainsight's customer health, risk, and lifecycle signals with the surrounding enterprise context across the business.

Simplify customer prep with health scores, goals, open actions, and more right in Glean.

Monitor renewals, sentiment shifts, health trends, and support activity in one place and drill into the underlying context behind key changes.

Have a shared, permission-aware view of customer context, priorities, and recommended next steps.