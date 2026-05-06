Glean and Gainsight Partner
Work AI platform provider Glean and Gainsight, a retention engine provider, have partnered to bring Gainsight's customer health, risk, sentiment, and lifecycle signals into Glean's Work AI platform.
The integration provides teams and agents working in Glean a unified, permission-aware view of the customer. Gainsight's insights are now a part of Glean's enterprise knowledge layer, giving a shared, consistent view of every account.
The integration enables teams to do the following:
- Combine Gainsight's customer health, risk, and lifecycle signals with the surrounding enterprise context across the business.
- Simplify customer prep with health scores, goals, open actions, and more right in Glean.
- Monitor renewals, sentiment shifts, health trends, and support activity in one place and drill into the underlying context behind key changes.
- Have a shared, permission-aware view of customer context, priorities, and recommended next steps.
"Customer health only delivers real value when it informs action and drives retention as an outcome for the business," said Chuck Ganapathi, CEO of Gainsight, in a statement. "As enterprise software goes increasingly headless, the expectation is that critical insights show up wherever work happens. Our integration with Glean reflects this shift by surfacing Gainsight's trusted customer intelligence directly within Glean's Work AI platform. Both humans and agents working in Glean can access the full customer picture wherever they operate."
"Every company says it wants to be customer-centric, but most revenue teams are still operating through fragments [with] one view in the CRM, another in the CSP, another buried in call notes, support tickets, and internal threads," said Arvind Jain, founder and CEO of Glean, in a statement. "What changes with this latest Glean and Gainsight integration is that customer signals become part of a deeper enterprise context that helps teams understand what is actually happening in an account and respond with much greater speed and precision."