SurveyMonkey Integrates with Claude

SurveyMonkey, provider of platforms for surveys and forms, today launched a connector for Claude, powered by Anthropic. The MCP connector enables users to collect, analyze, and act on SurveyMonkey feedback directly within Claude, turning a single conversation into a complete feedback workflow.

With the connector, companies can create and send surveys, analyze responses, and surface patterns right in the flow of work.

With the SurveyMonkey connector for Claude, users can do the following:

Create, edit, and send surveys directly within Claude using natural language.

Access and analyze survey data in real time, including identifying trends and patterns, without needing to export data.

Combine SurveyMonkey feedback with other data sources.

Manage the entire survey process, from creation to analysis, without leaving the chat interface.