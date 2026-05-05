Highspot Unveils GTM Agent in Spring Launch '26

Highspot, providers of an agentic platform for go-to-market (GTM) performance, has released its Spring Launch '26, introducing GTM Agent, which helps enablement, marketing, and revenue operations continuously improve how they help sellers win.

The Highspot GTM Agent connects signals across revenue execution and turns them into clear, role-specific actions. It helps teams understand what is happening across deals and act in real time.

GTM Agent connects activity across deals, content, training, and buyer engagement to guide execution across the business. It builds on Highspot's agentic foundation, including Deal Agent, to extend action beyond a single deal and into a unique, cross-GTM system that drives high performance.

Key capabilities include the following:

Connected signals across the business: Brings together CRM activity, buyer engagement, content usage, training progress, and meeting insights into a unified view of performance.

Role-specific guidance: Recommends next steps for enablement and marketing teams based on what is working across deals.

Continuous improvement across teams: Identifies high performing content, plays, and behaviors so teams can scale what works and adjust quickly where performance breaks down.

Readiness tied to results: Connects training and coaching to real deal outcomes, helping teams reinforce the skills that drive success.

The new GTM Agent complements Highspot Deal Agent. The GTM Agent turns insight into action across the entire revenue operation, while the Deal Agent uses this collective insight to fuel winning action in specific deals. Sellers can identify risk, uncover gaps using frameworks like MEDDPICC, and act immediately, whether that means generating a follow-up, building a digital room, or preparing for the next interaction with tailored role play.

The GTM Agent uses in-deal actions to deliver broader team-wide insight, so the entire organization can see what is working and reinforce it across every deal.

Highspot's Spring Launch also introduces a GTM Maturity Model, which delivers a prescriptive framework for how to improve revenue team performance across people, processes, technology, and AI. Built on insights pulled from Highspot's global customer base, the model charts the course from reactive, siloed execution to a strategic system that turns insight into winning action.