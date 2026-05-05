Reputation Launches Reputation IQ, AI Reputation Manager, and AI Location Presence Insights
Reputation has launched Reputation IQ, AI Reputation Manager, and AI Location Presence Insights, three artificial intelligence-powered products to help companies manage and improve their presence across hundreds or thousands of locations at scale.
Reputation IQ enables users to ask questions like, "What's driving negative sentiment at my top-volume locations?," in plain English and get instant answers pulled from synthesized datasets across the platform.
AI Reputation Manager shows exactly how companies are being presented by AI-powered search engines, including OpenAI, Gemini, and Perplexity. It surfaces the sentiment themes, competitive comparisons, and specific citations that are shaping how AI describes them to potential customers, helping them understand and improve how they show up in AI-generated results.
AI Location Presence Insights audits the data signals that AI search engines use to decide which locations to recommend. For multi-location brands, visibility is driven by the quality and completeness of underlying data. This capability pinpoints where that data breaks down.
"AI-powered search is redefining how brands are discovered and evaluated, increasingly determining which brands get recommended and which get ignored, yet most enterprise teams have limited visibility into how they are represented or what drives those outcomes," said Joe Burton, CEO of Reputation, in a statement. "Reputation gives brands a direct view into how AI systems interpret and represent their business and what is driving their visibility, bringing together customer feedback, operational data, and AI-driven insights in one platform so teams can take targeted action to improve performance at scale."