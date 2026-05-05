Reputation Launches Reputation IQ, AI Reputation Manager, and AI Location Presence Insights

Reputation has launched Reputation IQ, AI Reputation Manager, and AI Location Presence Insights, three artificial intelligence-powered products to help companies manage and improve their presence across hundreds or thousands of locations at scale.

Reputation IQ enables users to ask questions like, "What's driving negative sentiment at my top-volume locations?," in plain English and get instant answers pulled from synthesized datasets across the platform.

AI Reputation Manager shows exactly how companies are being presented by AI-powered search engines, including OpenAI, Gemini, and Perplexity. It surfaces the sentiment themes, competitive comparisons, and specific citations that are shaping how AI describes them to potential customers, helping them understand and improve how they show up in AI-generated results.

AI Location Presence Insights audits the data signals that AI search engines use to decide which locations to recommend. For multi-location brands, visibility is driven by the quality and completeness of underlying data. This capability pinpoints where that data breaks down.