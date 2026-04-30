Klaviyo Brings Custom Skills to Customer Agent

Klaviyo today launched Custom Skills for Customer Agent, a major update that lets companies extend their artificial intelligence agents and build customer experiences unique to their businesses on the same CRM foundation that already powers their marketing.

Customer Agent already handles order tracking, returns, and product recommendations. Custom Skills takes it further, letting companies define their own logic in plain language, build skills from scratch, customize how existing ones behave, and connect it to any system in their tech stacks.

Some of the earliest versions of Custom Skills include the following:

Reservation concierge: A dynamic, conversational assistant that learns preferences across sessions and can suggest and make reservations at restaurants, hotels, and other venues based on evolving customer behavior.

Personalized gifting advisor: A guided experience that helps shoppers find the perfect gift for someone else without impacting their own customer profile.

Connect to physical world systems: From store locators to appointment booking to warranty claims, agents can now coordinate digital and physical experiences through connected systems.

Customer Agent is built directly on Klaviyo's data platform, meaning every interaction is informed by real-time customer context like purchase history, browsing behavior, and loyalty status. And every conversation and resolution is written back to the same profile to improve future service interactions and fuel better personalized, marketing experiences.