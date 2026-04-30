RingCentral Unveils Advanced Business Messaging, AI-Powered Engagement, and Phone Innovations

RingCentral, a business communications systems provider, has upgraded several of its solutions to help organizations deliver trusted, always-on customer engagement. New capabilities include Rich Communication Services (RCS) with Branded Messaging, Enterprise Branded Calling, international SMS expansion, Customer Engagement Bundle (CEB) for Microsoft Teams, and Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. In addition, RingCentral has expanded AI Receptionist (AIR) to shared SMS inbox and call queues.

New RCS & Branded Messaging

RingCentral is introducing Branded Messaging through RCS, enabling businesses to deliver rich, branded messaging experiences with verified business identities within recipients' native messaging apps,.

Branded Messaging is the first phase of RingCentral's RCS rollout. Capabilities empower businesses to present a verified, recognizable identity in every message, with their logo, brand name, and tagline displayed directly in the thread. Subsequent phases will add high-quality media, interactive carousels, and one-tap reply options, enabling businesses to move from simple verified messages to fully rich, conversational experiences. Whether sending appointment reminders, service alerts, or promotions, businesses using branded messaging drive higher engagement and build customer recognition at scale.

Enterprise Branded Calling

Launched last year, RingCentral also offers Enterprise Branded Calling. When businesses using RingCentral place outbound calls, they can display their company names and logos so customers know immediately who is calling and why.

Together, Branded Messaging and Enterprise Branded Calling give businesses a consistent, verified brand presence across both messaging and voice, ensuring every customer interaction begins with recognition and confidence.

International SMS Expansion

RingCentral is expanding global messaging with SMS in the United Kingdom and Australia.;

Additionally, RingCentral has launched support for SMS notifications across 190 countries with alphanumeric sender IDs. Through intelligent routing, message fallback capabilities, and strategic carrier partnerships, international SMS offers an average deliverability rate of 98 percent.

"The way consumers decide whether to answer a call or open a text has fundamentally changed in an era of rising spam, making brand recognition and trust essential in everyday communications," said Ashu Varshney, senior vice president of RingEX products at RingCentral, in a statement. "We’re giving businesses the tools to show up with identity, intelligence, and reach across every channel, enabling trusted, reliable engagement at scale."

RingCentral AI Receptionist (AIR) for Shared SMS Inbox and Call Queues

RingCentral is expanding AI Receptionist (AIR) into a cross-channel automation layer that spans both voice and SMS, bringing AI-powered automation into every customer conversation.

Historically focused on voice, AIR now extends into SMS inboxes, enabling businesses to automatically respond to customer inquiries via messaging. By interpreting intent and maintaining context across channels, AIR delivers real-time, accurate responses based on approved business knowledge.

AIR also integrates with call queues to handle overflow and missed calls, stepping in when agents are unavailable or wait times are high. This ensures customers receive an immediate response instead of being placed on hold or abandoning the interaction, while capturing key details for follow-up.

Key capabilities include the following:

Automating responses across both voice and SMS;

Interpreting customer intent and maintaining context across channels;

Handling routine inquiries instantly to reduce response times;

Managing call overflow and missed interactions with AI-powered responses;

Capturing customer needs in real-time for faster, more informed follow-up; and

Providing always-on engagement during peak demand or after hours.

Customer Engagement Bundle (CEB) for Microsoft Teams

RingCentral's Customer Engagement Bundle (CEB) for Microsoft Teams integrates voice, SMS, intelligent call routing, and AI-powered insights natively within Teams Every interaction is handled, tracked, and analyzed without leaving Teams.

Key capabilities include the following:

Voice and SMS conversations managed natively within Microsoft Teams;

Call routing with wait time announcements, queue positioning, and callback options;

Shared SMS inbox and calling workflows for cross-team coordination;

Post-call summaries and insights within Microsoft Teams; and

Real-time and historical visibility into customer interactions, with comprehensive tracking of activity, performance, and team effectiveness.

Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

RingCentral is further extending this experience with Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, delivering global calling natively within the Teams environment. With coverage across 46 countries, integrated messaging and AI capabilities, and centralized provisioning through the Teams Admin Center, organizations can simplify telephony, consolidate providers, and deploy calling in minutes.