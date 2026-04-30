First Orion Introduces SIP Redirect Call Authentication Integration

First Orion, a provider of branded communications solutions, today launched a SIP redirect-based, end-to-end call authentication integration method for companies to authenticate outbound calls while delivering trusted calls at scale.

Call Authentication, the technology that delivers INFORM with Logo and SENTRY Call Blocking, is now available through this new Call Authentication integration. This capability enables companies to verify that calls are valid as they reach carrier networks, branding only authenticated calls with INFORM or blocking unauthenticated calls with SENTRY.

"As scam activity continues to rise, enterprises, carriers, and small businesses alike need strong, reliable paths to distinguish legitimate calls from spoofed traffic," said Josh Whitehurst, head of product at First Orion, in a statement. "Call Authentication via SIP Redirect provides enterprises another path to prove who they are before they call, giving carriers greater confidence to deliver authenticated, branded calls and helping restore trust for consumers."

With Call Authentication via SIP Redirect, companies route outbound calls through First Orion’s authentication solution using secure signaling. Before delivery, First Orion collects key call details, including calling and called numbers and a valid time window, via SIP.

First Orion sends the call authentication to the called party's carrier, and the carrier verifies that the calling and called numbers match the authenticated request and that the call arrives within the expected time window. Once validated, the call is treated as authenticated. For INFORM customers, the call can pair with branded elements, such as display names, logos, or call-reason text, available through First Orion's portal and APIs.

Call Authentication via SIP Redirect also enables authenticated calling in scenarios where traditional in-band frameworks, such as STIR/SHAKEN, may be limited. By authenticating calls upon delivery, the solution complements existing frameworks and supports carrier efforts to improve call trust across increasingly complex network environments.

First Orion's Call Authentication via SIP Redirect integration is available today and supports multiple enterprise calling platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Genesys, Cisco, and other cloud communications environments, with additional platform support planned.