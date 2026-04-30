NIQ Launches Precision Solutions

NIQ, a provider of consumer intelligence, has launched Precision Solutions, an integrated solution to help retailers and suppliers adopt a more targeted, localized approach to growth.

Precision Solutions combines NIQ's retail measurement data, consumer panel data, and advanced analytics into a single platform that allows organizations to identify where growth is happening, target the right opportunities, test strategies in market, and measure results.

With Precision Solutions, organizations can do the following:

Identify high-potential stores, geographies, and shopper segments;

Focus investments where they are most likely to drive growth;

Test strategies in market and measure impact; and

Optimize assortment, promotions, and media.