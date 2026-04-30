NIQ Launches Precision Solutions
NIQ, a provider of consumer intelligence, has launched Precision Solutions, an integrated solution to help retailers and suppliers adopt a more targeted, localized approach to growth.
Precision Solutions combines NIQ's retail measurement data, consumer panel data, and advanced analytics into a single platform that allows organizations to identify where growth is happening, target the right opportunities, test strategies in market, and measure results.
With Precision Solutions, organizations can do the following:
- Identify high-potential stores, geographies, and shopper segments;
- Focus investments where they are most likely to drive growth;
- Test strategies in market and measure impact; and
- Optimize assortment, promotions, and media.
"For brands, growth today is no longer about doing more everywhere. It is about taking the right actions in the right places," said Kim Cox, managing director of NIQ, in a statement. "Precision Solutions gives teams the clarity to see where demand truly exists, the confidence to prioritize the stores that matter most, and the evidence to act decisively. When execution is guided by local precision, performance follows."