Superagent AI Launches Superagent 2.0
Superagent AI today launched Superagent 2.0, transitioning the software into a unified autonomous workforce with unified artificial intelligence agents, managed telephony, automated email deliverability, real-time quoting, and pre-built revenue workflows for independent insurance agencies.
"With Superagent 2.0, we are shifting from providing a stand-alone AI tool to delivering a complete, autonomous workforce platform," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO of Superagent AI, in a statement. "Agencies no longer need to bolt AI onto legacy systems. They can now provision compliant phone numbers, warm email domains, and deploy autonomous quoting within a single, unified environment."
Superagent 2.0 includes the following:
- Unified AI Agents & Quality Scoring, with an architecture that handles inbound routing, outbound campaigns, renewals, and training. Conversations are graded using a Quality Score engine alongside automatic cross-sell detection.
- Real-Time ACORD Quoting with AI agents that generate bound-ready ACORD 80 and 90 applications from phone conversations, using EZLynx integrations to apply state-specific logic in real time.
- Managed Telephony so agencies can purchase and provision phone numbers in-platform. It manages Twilio A2P brand registration and A-level SHAKEN/STIR attestation for verified outbound calls.
- Email Deliverability Suite, which includes one-click domain provisioning, automated sender warming, and threaded campaign inboxes. It natively enforces CAN-SPAM, TCPA, and Do-Not-Call compliance.
- Pre-built templates that enable instant deployment of automated sequences for speed-to-lead, win-backs, cross-sells, and renewals.