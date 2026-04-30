Superagent AI Launches Superagent 2.0

Superagent AI today launched Superagent 2.0, transitioning the software into a unified autonomous workforce with unified artificial intelligence agents, managed telephony, automated email deliverability, real-time quoting, and pre-built revenue workflows for independent insurance agencies.

"With Superagent 2.0, we are shifting from providing a stand-alone AI tool to delivering a complete, autonomous workforce platform," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO of Superagent AI, in a statement. "Agencies no longer need to bolt AI onto legacy systems. They can now provision compliant phone numbers, warm email domains, and deploy autonomous quoting within a single, unified environment."