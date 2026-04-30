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  • April 30, 2026

Superagent AI Launches Superagent 2.0

Superagent AI today launched Superagent 2.0, transitioning the software into a unified autonomous workforce with unified artificial intelligence agents, managed telephony, automated email deliverability, real-time quoting, and pre-built revenue workflows for independent insurance agencies.

"With Superagent 2.0, we are shifting from providing a stand-alone AI tool to delivering a complete, autonomous workforce platform," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO of Superagent AI, in a statement. "Agencies no longer need to bolt AI onto legacy systems. They can now provision compliant phone numbers, warm email domains, and deploy autonomous quoting within a single, unified environment."

Superagent 2.0 includes the following:

  • Unified AI Agents & Quality Scoring, with an architecture that handles inbound routing, outbound campaigns, renewals, and training. Conversations are graded using a Quality Score engine alongside automatic cross-sell detection.
  • Real-Time ACORD Quoting with AI agents that generate bound-ready ACORD 80 and 90 applications from phone conversations, using EZLynx integrations to apply state-specific logic in real time.
  • Managed Telephony so agencies can purchase and provision phone numbers in-platform. It manages Twilio A2P brand registration and A-level SHAKEN/STIR attestation for verified outbound calls.
  • Email Deliverability Suite, which includes one-click domain provisioning, automated sender warming, and threaded campaign inboxes. It natively enforces CAN-SPAM, TCPA, and Do-Not-Call compliance.
  • Pre-built templates that enable instant deployment of automated sequences for speed-to-lead, win-backs, cross-sells, and renewals.

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