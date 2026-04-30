ContinuumGlobal Launches Campaign Optimizer
ContinuumGlobal, a marketing personalization technology company, has added Campaign Optimizer to its Smart Marketing Engine to help improve messaging performance by optimizing campaigns in just one step.
Campaign Optimizer allows marketers to update existing content or take inspiration from content from another company and adapt it into high-performing messaging with editable, production-ready HTML in their current brand guidelines and tone. Campaign Optimizer works with other functionalities of Smart Marketing Engine, including Email Assistant to draft content.
"We are incredibly excited to launch Campaign Optimizer, a functionality that drastically reduces the complexity and time required to adjust campaign content to a brand's current standards and guidelines," said Marie Aiello, senior vice president of ContinuumGlobal, in a statement. "By consolidating strategy, creative, and development into one place and pairing it with agentic AI expertise within the Smart Marketing Engine, we are empowering marketers to achieve unprecedented efficiency and performance."