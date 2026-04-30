ContinuumGlobal Launches Campaign Optimizer

ContinuumGlobal, a marketing personalization technology company, has added Campaign Optimizer to its Smart Marketing Engine to help improve messaging performance by optimizing campaigns in just one step.

Campaign Optimizer allows marketers to update existing content or take inspiration from content from another company and adapt it into high-performing messaging with editable, production-ready HTML in their current brand guidelines and tone. Campaign Optimizer works with other functionalities of Smart Marketing Engine, including Email Assistant to draft content.