Innovid Adds Measurement Capabilities

Innovid, an advertising technology provider, has added measurement enhancements to strengthen lower-funnel outcomes, deepen attribution visibility, and give teams a more precise understanding of performance.

These new measurement capabilities include purchase impact data, providing a more precise view of how media drives real-world outcomes. By measuring both online and offline conversions and leveraging control groups to quantify incremental lift, marketers can understand true business impact.

Innovid is also expanding how marketers analyze performance drivers, offering more granular visibility into how campaigns, audiences, targeting parameters, and creative versions contribute to outcomes. With ad server data that comes directly from inventory sources, teams can identify what's working and optimize and see exactly where ads ran at the publisher, app, or property level,.

New benchmarking capabilities give marketers clearer context for evaluating performance, helping them understand how campaigns compare across industries, formats, and objectives. In-platform benchmarks around frequency distribution and unique reach allow marketers to see the impact of their optimizations over time and adjust accordingly.