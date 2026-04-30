Convoso Launches Convoso for Salesforce on Salesforce AgentExchange
Convoso, a provider of outbound contact center software, today launched Convoso for Salesforce on Salesforce's AgentExchange marketplace.
Convoso for Salesforce helps Salesforce users run scalable outbound sales campaigns. Now embedded directly within Agentforce Sales, Convoso for Salesforce unifies dialing, campaign orchestration, number intelligence, and compliance management within a single Salesforce instance with integrated campaign automation, intelligent number management, and built-in compliance guardrails.
Convoso for Salesforce also delivers predictive dialing with less than five-second speed-to-lead and 97 percent answering machine detection accuracy. Behind the scenes, contact center managers and admins gain real-time visibility through performance dashboards that surface actionable insights as campaigns run.
"Convoso for Salesforce brings together the power of Salesforce with the dialing performance and campaign intelligence revenue teams need to compete today. By embedding Convoso directly into the Salesforce workflow, we're enabling organizations to reach more customers, faster, while maintaining the compliance and operational control required to scale," said Nima Hakimi, CEO of Convoso, in a statement. "We're excited to bring this to market and help customers turn Salesforce into a true engine for outbound revenue."
"Convoso for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AgentExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by strengthening outbound execution capabilities for Agentforce Sales and Service customers," said Brian Landsman, Salesforce's CEO of AgentExchange and executive vice president of global partnerships, in a statement. "AgentExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."