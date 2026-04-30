Convoso Launches Convoso for Salesforce on Salesforce AgentExchange

Convoso, a provider of outbound contact center software, today launched Convoso for Salesforce on Salesforce's AgentExchange marketplace.

Convoso for Salesforce helps Salesforce users run scalable outbound sales campaigns. Now embedded directly within Agentforce Sales, Convoso for Salesforce unifies dialing, campaign orchestration, number intelligence, and compliance management within a single Salesforce instance with integrated campaign automation, intelligent number management, and built-in compliance guardrails.

Convoso for Salesforce also delivers predictive dialing with less than five-second speed-to-lead and 97 percent answering machine detection accuracy. Behind the scenes, contact center managers and admins gain real-time visibility through performance dashboards that surface actionable insights as campaigns run.