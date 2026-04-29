Former Sugar Execs Launch Brief

Former SugarAI executives Larry Augustin, Clint Oram, and Zac Sprackett yesterday officially launched Brief, a software company building what it calls the Executive Intelligence Layer, a system that maintains context across executive decisions, relationships, and time.

Brief's technology informs leaders before every meeting, surfaces commitments before they slip, and tracks the decisions that shape their businesses, all inside the tools they already use.

For a pipeline review, board call, or one-on-one meeting, Brief assembles the context, including prior decisions, open commitments, recent conversations, and relationship history. When a commitment is made, whether in a meeting, email, or Slack thread, Brief captures it with its full context and surfaces it before it slips. It also captures decisions with their rationale, the alternatives considered, and the commitments they produced.

Brief reads the inbound communication, including email, calendar, Slack, and CRM entries and meeting notes and document stores, and identifies the tasks and follow-ups hiding inside them. Each is surfaced as a suggested action.

Brief is built on the World Model of Work, a continuously maintained representation of the people, decisions, commitments, and relationships that define executives' professional realities. The knowledge layer carries the responsibility for memory. The language model carries the responsibility for reasoning.

Augustin will serve as CEO of Brief; Oram will serve as chief growth officer, and Sprackett will serve as chief technology officer.