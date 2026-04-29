Bloomreach Launches Loomi AI for Shopify

Bloomreach, a personalization platform provider, today launched Loomi AI for Shopify.

Loomi AI for Shopify connects merchants' Shopify stores directly to Bloomreach's marketing and search products, enabling them to personalize every customer touchpoint with the unified intelligence of customer data, product data, and commerce data powered by real-time behavioral signals.

Loomi AI for Shopify unlocks the following:

Personalized search and browse: Bloomreach's search connects directly with Shopify product and behavioral data to surface the most relevant results for each shopper in real time.

Targeted email, SMS, and omnichannel marketing: Bloomreach's marketing uses live Shopify commerce data to trigger timely, personalized campaigns based on each customer's purchase history, browsing behavior, and loyalty status.

On-site personalization: Loomi AI for Shopify captures behavioral signals in real time to personalize on-site shopping from the very first interaction, even for anonymous visitors.

Synchronized merchandising and campaign activation: During product launches, seasonal campaigns, and peak demand moments, Loomi AI's real-time intelligence syncs onsite merchandising and campaign activation from a single workflow.

Localized personalization at global scale: Powered by Shopify Markets data, the app delivers localized search, recommendations, and campaigns across every region and language, all from one platform.

Strategic promotions: Rather than applying discounts universally, Loomi AI uses AI decisioning to identify which shoppers need an incentive to convert and targets them accordingly.