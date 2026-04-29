CallRail Connects Voice Assist to HubSpot

CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has updated its HubSpot integration with an artificial intelligence voice assistant to access CRM data in real time before the phone conversation begins.

With this major integration enhancement, CallRail Voice Assist instantly recognizes returning callers and delivers the most relevant conversations from the moment it answers. If a contact match is found within HubSpot CRM, the voice assistant can provide personalized greetings, skip questions already known in the CRM, and pick up where previous interactions left off.

If no match is found, Voice Assist simply continues the conversation as usual, capturing the information it needs. In addition, HubSpot users can automatically capture caller intake details and call summaries from Voice Assist directly in their CRM.