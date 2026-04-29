CallRail Connects Voice Assist to HubSpot
CallRail, a lead engagement platform provider, has updated its HubSpot integration with an artificial intelligence voice assistant to access CRM data in real time before the phone conversation begins.
With this major integration enhancement, CallRail Voice Assist instantly recognizes returning callers and delivers the most relevant conversations from the moment it answers. If a contact match is found within HubSpot CRM, the voice assistant can provide personalized greetings, skip questions already known in the CRM, and pick up where previous interactions left off.
If no match is found, Voice Assist simply continues the conversation as usual, capturing the information it needs. In addition, HubSpot users can automatically capture caller intake details and call summaries from Voice Assist directly in their CRM.
"Customers shouldn't have to start over every time they call. When a business recognizes you instantly and continues the conversation with context, it creates the trust and familiarity that's often missing from AI experiences today," said Madelyn Wing, vice president of partnerships at CallRail, in a statement. "With Voice Assist and HubSpot working together, every call can feel like a natural continuation, not an awkward restart, so customers can feel known, teams feel confident, and businesses can deliver a more personal, on-brand experience from the first hello."
"Businesses rely on their CRM to store critical context about their customers, and the value is amplified when that context is used in real time across their tools," said Angela O'Dowd, global vice president of partner ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement "By enabling Voice Assist to access rich customer context at the start of every call, businesses can provide better customer experiences and drive stronger outcomes."
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