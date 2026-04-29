The Trade Desk Integrates with Pacvue and Skai

The Trade Desk, an advertising technology company, has integrated with Pacvue and Skai to streamline enterprise activation of programmatic advertising campaigns alongside retail media investments.
The integration enables companiess to manage, automate, and optimize campaigns executed on The Trade Desk within Pacvue's and Skai's enterprise commerce media platforms, helping marketers coordinate campaign workflows, reporting, and performance insights across channels.
The integration also brings together upper-funnel programmatic channels, such as connected TV (CTV) and digital audio, with lower-funnel commerce media investments, including retail media and search, in a centralized environment.
"Advertisers today are looking for more seamless ways to connect their media investments and drive measurable outcomes across the entire customer journey," said Matthew Fantazier, vice president of data partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Our integrations with Pacvue and Skai make it easier for brands to coordinate and activate upper-funnel channels like CTV and digital audio with lower-funnel retail media and search, helping them drive more meaningful business outcomes beyond last-click attribution."
"Brands are under increasing pressure to deliver accountable performance across every channel," said Melissa Burdick, president and co-founder of Pacvue, in a statement. "As programmatic and commerce media converge, they need a unified way to plan, execute, and measure across the full funnel. Our integration with The Trade Desk enables advertisers to move beyond siloed optimization and drive more coordinated, incremental growth across the customer journey."
"Marketers need a holistic view of their media investments to drive growth," said Jeff Cohen, chief business development officer of Skai, in a statement. "As the industry shifts to a more agent-driven model, our integration with The Trade Desk helps brands connect upper- and lower-funnel strategies while bringing data into a consistent structure that supports real-time analysis and action across the entire funnel."