The Trade Desk Integrates with Pacvue and Skai

The Trade Desk, an advertising technology company, has integrated with Pacvue and Skai to streamline enterprise activation of programmatic advertising campaigns alongside retail media investments.

The integration enables companiess to manage, automate, and optimize campaigns executed on The Trade Desk within Pacvue's and Skai's enterprise commerce media platforms, helping marketers coordinate campaign workflows, reporting, and performance insights across channels.

The integration also brings together upper-funnel programmatic channels, such as connected TV (CTV) and digital audio, with lower-funnel commerce media investments, including retail media and search, in a centralized environment.