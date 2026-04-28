3CLogic Expands Voice AI Hub

3CLogic has expanded its Voice AI Hub with the introduction of outbound voice artificial intelligence agents, AI agent evaluations, and multimodal AI capabilities.

"The future of enterprise service lies in moving from reactive response to proactive resolution," said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic, in a statement. "By combining the reach of outbound conversational agents with the digital precision of multimodal engagement, we are enabling organizations to resolve complex issues more efficiently than ever. Meanwhile, our new AI Evaluator provides essential visibility into what has traditionally been a performance black box, holding voice AI agents accountable through automated, objective scoring."

3CLogic's new Outbound Voice AI agents represent a shift from static, one-way notifications to proactive, conversational resolution. These intelligent agents initiate contact and remain on the line to resolve or progress an issue immediately. They include the following:

Interactive Appointment Management, to remind customers of service visits or medical appointments and allow them to verbally reschedule or confirm details in real time.

Intelligent Outreach, to deploy a proactive action layer to resolve bottlenecks and streamline workflows within CRM or IT service management platforms, such as ServiceNow; and automatically contact users for missing information, like policy numbers, claim details, etc.

Preemptive Resolution, to deliver service completion updates and handle immediate follow-up questions.

3CLogic's multimodal AI capabilities allow users to move between voice and digital inputs, processing voice and digital data simultaneously. Users can type alphanumeric details (like serial numbers or email addresses) directly on their screens, view and select options visually while the conversation continues naturally. By syncing visual data inputs directly with active records, it can allow users to confirm complex information or approve workflows on-screen instantly.

AI Agent Evaluator will enable an automated quality assurance engine that scores every voice AI agent interaction post-call using a configurable, weighted questionnaire. It leverages large language model-powered evaluations to gain immediate transparency into the performance of AI agents and whether they are actually solving problems. Users can replace manual transcript reviews with an automated scoring engine that feeds performance trends and audit trails directly into systems of record, such as ServiceNow. They can also ensure version control insights and governance remain native to the existing environment.