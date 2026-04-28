Gryphon AI Unveils 1H 2026 Strategic Product Launch

Gryphon AI, a provider of contact governance, today released its 1H 2026 Strategic Product Launch, expanding the Gryphon ONE platform with five capabilities to govern every customer interaction, whether driven by live agents or artificial intelligence.

"For years, compliance was seen as a cost—something you had to do to stay out of trouble. What we've shown is that compliance can also help you grow your business," Clay McNaught, CEO of Gryphon AI, said in a statement. "This launch is not about adding features; it is about cementing a platform foundation that aligns with the future of the $20 billion GRC market. We are replacing manual, consulting-heavy hurdles with automated, real-time governance. We turn your regulatory overhead into a high-speed engine for growth."

Gryphon's 1H 2026 Product Launch includes the following:

Gryphon Compliance Hub, a purpose-built command center for complete contact visibility across phone, text, email, and mail.

Automated compliance updates for continuous, real-time enforcement of evolving federal and state regulations across SMS, text, email, pre-recorded, and autonomous outreach.

Gryphon ONE for Genesys, a native integration for Genesys Cloud Outbound that enables pre-interaction compliance certification, embedding governance directly into the contact center-as-a-service workflow.

Compliance Registration Services, a fully managed, automated service that simplifies telemarketing registration and do-not-call list management.

Omnichannel Contact Compliance, a centralized decision engine that intelligently orchestrates outbound engagement across voice, SMS, email, agentic/autonomous agents, and direct mail.