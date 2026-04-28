The Marketing Cloud Expands Agent Cloud with Specialized Marketing Toolkit

The Marketing Cloud today released a marketing toolkit for its Agent Cloud specifically for small and mid-sized businesses and in-house agency teams.

The toolkit features a curated ecosystem of 10 specialized agents, combining first-party tools with third-party marketing technology. By integrating intelligence from partners like Glystn, Limbik, and Parallel, the toolkit offers domain-specific expertise and data access.

The Agent Cloud marketing toolkit includes the following:

Brand Audit, which analyzes brand personality and competitive positioning.

Campaign Architect, which builds foundational messaging and positioning for new campaigns.

Copy Feedback Pro, which provides critiques to ensure copy is sharp, logical, and grammatically correct.

Glystn Social Intelligence, which tracks cultural sentiment and consumer trends.

Image Generato, which creates on-brand visual content for social platforms.

Limbik Resonance Agent, which tests the resonance of any message, idea, or concept with target audiences.

Parallel Deep Research, which conducts market, competitor, and regulatory deep dives on any given topic.

Search Discoverability, which audits organic visibility to improve rankings across traditional search and modern AI-driven answer engines.

Social Media Post Wizard, which translates ideas and reports into social copy.

Video Concept & Creation Partner, which brainstorms concepts and generates structured prompts for video creation

"We developed this toolkit because we understand the nuances of a brand audit, the friction of approval loops, and the absolute necessity of data security. These are the same agents our own team relies on every day to scale our output," said Amy Guenel, chief marketing officer of The Marketing Cloud, in a statement. "Lean teams and smaller organizations no longer have to sacrifice their creative vision because of limited bandwidth; we are giving them the same capacity to move from strategy to execution in record time."

Agent Cloud offers security where data uploaded to the platform is never used to train large language models. It also integrates with ClickUp, Slack, HubSpot, and more.