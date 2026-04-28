Paytronix Releases Rewards Hub

Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions, today released the Paytronix Rewards Hub, an upgrade to its guest engagement platform for loyalty program management.

The Paytronix Rewards Hub is a dynamic platform that serves as the self-service center for all rewards management; giving marketing teams more control of their programs and easier access to reward data.

"The Rewards Hub gives marketers instant control to create rewards, adjust earnings ratios, and launch promotions in real time. Brands can create different reward structures during slow periods, capitalize on trending menu items immediately, and respond to competitor moves within hours instead of days," said Rachel Goldberg, principal lead product manager of Paytronix, in a statement.

With Rewards Hub, users can do the following: