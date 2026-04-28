Paytronix Releases Rewards Hub
Paytronix, a provider of guest engagement solutions, today released the Paytronix Rewards Hub, an upgrade to its guest engagement platform for loyalty program management.
The Paytronix Rewards Hub is a dynamic platform that serves as the self-service center for all rewards management; giving marketing teams more control of their programs and easier access to reward data.
"The Rewards Hub gives marketers instant control to create rewards, adjust earnings ratios, and launch promotions in real time. Brands can create different reward structures during slow periods, capitalize on trending menu items immediately, and respond to competitor moves within hours instead of days," said Rachel Goldberg, principal lead product manager of Paytronix, in a statement.
With Rewards Hub, users can do the following:
- Create different reward structures and program configurations.
- Launch new rewards, adjust point values, earning ratios and activate promotions instantly. Rewards and program rules are created or edited as opportunities arise.
- Duplicate successful rewards.
- See reward performance as it happens with real-time metrics on active members to evaluate your visit frequency, spend patterns, and transaction values with unique filters to see exactly how well a reward offer is performing.