Q4 Launches AI-Native CRM

Q4 has added CRM capabilities within its investor relations platform. Now, IR teams can move beyond manual data entry and reporting, generating real-time insights for meeting preparation, more targeted engagement strategies, and more effective communications.

Powered by Q, Q4's artificial intelligence agent for investor relations officers, the capabilities introduce a generative AI-driven approach to CRM use cases. Teams can interact directly with their CRM data using natural language and get instant answers, while the system captures, organizes, and interprets interactions across meetings, contacts, and investor activity.

Key capabilities include the following:

AI-powered activity capture to automatically log meetings and notes via chat or file uploads.

Outlook calendar integration to convert Outlook calendar events into CRM meeting records with a simple sync.

AI-generated briefing books to generate tailored briefing materials for meetings.

Bulk meeting upload for conference schedules or roadshow programs for the AI to parse and automatically create meetings.

Contact and institution intelligence to access and manage Q4's database of more than 1 million contacts and institutions refreshed every quarter, with the ability to create custom records.

With these new capabilities, investor relations teams can now do the following:

Chat with Q to query CRM data directly.

Analyze interaction history with contacts and institutions to identify recurring trends, priorities, concerns, and shifts in sentiment.

Highlight engagement patterns and gaps across institutions, analysts, and shareholders.

Prioritize outreach and targeting strategies based on historical engagement signals.

Generate dynamic reports that provide clear insights into IR program performance and investor engagement.

"One of the most challenging parts of traditional CRMs is simply that they are a pain to use, requiring users to navigate screens, click drop-downs, and fill-in forms. This often leads to incomplete meeting notes and very little ability to analyze data in the future," said Darrell Heaps, Q4's founder and chief strategy officer, in a statement. "With Q as the interface for our AI-native CRM, we've upgraded this to an intuitive and reliable experience where you work directly with the AI, and it handles the CRM use cases. Tasks like searching for a contact, logging a meeting, or preparing for a sell-side conference are now all extremely easy to accomplish, because the AI does the work for you."

With Q applied across the full Q4 Platform, CRM insights can now be rapidly connected with engagement analytics, web, surveillance, and event activity.