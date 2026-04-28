Marketing Architects Adds Reach Index Optimization

Marketing Architects has launched Reach Index Optimization (RIO) as part of its Annika media-buying artificial intelligence tool.

Powered by third-party audience composition and reach data, the index gives Annika a real-time view of where a target audience is most concentrated across linear TV networks and dayparts. It accounts for how companies are delivering in-market, the unique reach being achieved across inventory sources, and where the next dollar spent will have the greatest impact. Annika uses that data to automatically optimize media investments toward content with the highest density of target audience viewers.

Reach Index Optimization scores linear TV placements based on the concentration of ideal audiences. Annika factors those scores into buying decisions continuously, prioritizing placements where the target audience is present and most likely to grow. Predictive reach signals let Annika stay ahead of audience shifts.