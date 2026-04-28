Outreach Launches Spring 2026 Release
Outreach, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, has launched its Spring 2026 product release with features like Outreach Omni, Agent Studio, new AI agents, and expanded capabilities.
This release advances three principles at the core of the Outreach platform: AI that acts as a teammate, AI that scales the skills of top performers across every rep, and AI that operates under the control revenue leaders require.
"Revenue teams are entering a new era. Autonomous agents handle the execution, and conversation is the new front door for everything that requires human judgment," said Nithya Lakshmanan, chief product officer of Outreach, in a statement. "Outreach Omni is that conversational agent interface, delivering any insight, any action, any workflow through chat, no clicks required. Our spring release brings more agentic innovations like Agent Studio to build your custom agents. This is the shift from doing the work to orchestrating it."
Included in the Spring 2026 release are the following:
- Outreach Omni, a universal conversational agent, which is more than a simple chat bot. Omni can turn insights into action in every stage of the deal cycle. Whether preparing for a call, spotting risk, or asking what's happening across the business. Users can ask a question, dig deeper with follow-ups, and send emails to address objections, within the same conversation.
- Agent Studio, which enables revenue teams to build, schedule. and scale custom agents. A visual canvas with ready-to-run workflow templates, Agent Studio allows teams to deploy specialized agents in minutes.
- Outreach Knowledge, which ensures AI responses stay grounded in company-approved content, such as product and messaging documents.
- Smart Account Assist and Personalization Agent, which now reference Knowledge as the single source of truth to ensure cross-company alignment when generating responses and messaging.
- Meeting Prep Agent, which briefs reps and leaders before meetings.
- Deal Agent, which sends AI-suggested deal-field updates to Slack so reps can accept or edit without leaving their workflows.
- Deal Alerts, which flag risks, like drops in engagement or changed deal attributes.
- AI Topics Explorer, which analyzes conversations across accounts and teams to identify trends in products, competitors, pitches, and objections.
- Outcomes Report, which links engagement and deal attributes to win rates to create repeatable playbooks.
- Smart Kaia Coach, which auto-scores rep skills across meetings.