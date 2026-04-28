Outreach Launches Spring 2026 Release

Outreach, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence platform for revenue teams, has launched its Spring 2026 product release with features like Outreach Omni, Agent Studio, new AI agents, and expanded capabilities.

This release advances three principles at the core of the Outreach platform: AI that acts as a teammate, AI that scales the skills of top performers across every rep, and AI that operates under the control revenue leaders require.

"Revenue teams are entering a new era. Autonomous agents handle the execution, and conversation is the new front door for everything that requires human judgment," said Nithya Lakshmanan, chief product officer of Outreach, in a statement. "Outreach Omni is that conversational agent interface, delivering any insight, any action, any workflow through chat, no clicks required. Our spring release brings more agentic innovations like Agent Studio to build your custom agents. This is the shift from doing the work to orchestrating it."

Included in the Spring 2026 release are the following: