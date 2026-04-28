AskNicely Launches Reputation Manager

AskNicely, providers of a customer experience platform for multi-location service businesses, has launched Reputation Manager to help companies turn fragmented customer feedback into measurable growth.

AskNicely Reputation Manager brings surveys, Google reviews, social platforms, front-line conversations, and other channels together in a single platform, enabling businesses to generate more positive reviews, respond faster across hundreds of review and listing sites, and directly link customer sentiment to online visibility and revenue outcomes.