AskNicely Launches Reputation Manager
AskNicely, providers of a customer experience platform for multi-location service businesses, has launched Reputation Manager to help companies turn fragmented customer feedback into measurable growth.
AskNicely Reputation Manager brings surveys, Google reviews, social platforms, front-line conversations, and other channels together in a single platform, enabling businesses to generate more positive reviews, respond faster across hundreds of review and listing sites, and directly link customer sentiment to online visibility and revenue outcomes.
"There's no shortage of customer data; the real challenge is acting on it before it shows up as a one-star review," said Tony Ward, CEO of AskNicely, in a statement. "Reputation Manager helps teams get ahead of the problem, capturing feedback proactively through smart surveys, using NiceAI to pinpoint issues at the branch or employee level, and connecting that insight directly to their online reputation. It gives teams a simple way to see what matters, respond quickly, and fix issues at the source, helping to improve experiences, lift ratings, and attract more customers at a lower cost.
"Reputation isn't something you manage after the fact, it's built in every customer interaction," Ward added. "The businesses that win are the ones that can spot issues early, fix them fast, and amplify what they're doing well. When you connect feedback to front-line action, you don't just improve experience; you can drive real business results."