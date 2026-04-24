GoTo Integrates with DriveCentric

GoTo, a provider of cloud communications and IT, partnered with DriveCentric, a provider of dealership engagement platforms, giving auto dealerships complete visibility across the customer journey.

With GoTo Connect, dealerships can now manage every customer interaction within DriveCentric, placing and receiving calls, sending messages, and automatically capturing insights, giving teams a single, complete view of every conversation.

"At DriveCentric, our mission is to help dealerships deliver modern, seamless customer experiences," said Joe Hampton, head of corporate development and OEM partnerships at DriveCentric, in a statement. "By integrating GoTo Connect's communication and AI capabilities directly into DriveCentric, we're giving our shared customers real-time visibility into every interaction, eliminating manual processes, and removing the friction that middleware solutions simply can't solve. This is exactly why our Partner Hub exists, to bring best-in-class technology into a single, connected ecosystem so dealers can move faster, simplify their tech stack, and deliver a more unified customer experience."

By centralizing and delivering real-time insights within a single workflow, dealerships can respond faster, personalize every interaction, and increase customer satisfaction to drive long-term loyalty and retention.

Key benefits of the integration include the following:

Intelligent call routing connects customers to the right department or service advisor.

Automatic logging of inbound and outbound calls with AI-generated summaries, key topics, and sentiment analysis.

Text messages sync seamlessly between GoTo Connect and DriveCentric, enabling sales and service teams to communicate with customers from either platform using one business number.