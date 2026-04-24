InMarket Partners with Yahoo DSP

InMarket, a provider of real-time marketing and measurement, has partnered with Yahoo DSP to allow advertisers on Yahoo DSP in the United States and Canada to leverage InMarket's measurement solution to better gauge media campaigns across platforms in driving real-world conversions.

Through a daily stream of observed store visits from InMarket, Yahoo DSP users can leverage Yahoo In-Flight Outcomes to connect media exposure with in-person visits. This integration facilitates automated, real-time campaign adjustments via Yahoo Blueprint to enhance overall performance. Advertisers will benefit from correlation of media performance to visitation behaviors, analysis of multi-location performance, and directional campaign reporting, all showing how digital advertising efforts show up in real-world behaviors.

"Marketers today are under increased pressure to prove the impact of their advertising efforts," said Michael Della Penna, chief strategy officer of InMarket, in a statement. "Our partnership with Yahoo DSP offers advertisers the insights they need to track how ongoing exposure to their various advertising tactics are impacting KPIs,- allowing them to make critical changes to optimize their campaigns while they are still in flight."

To amplify its effectiveness, these visit insights can be paired with InMarket's Campaign Incrementality measurement platform to maximize conversion tracking and increase timely accountability and reporting. As an additive solution to reporting on real-world visits, Campaign Incrementality can also demonstrate the impact that multi-dimensions have on increasing campaign return on spend, incrementality, and lift tied to visits and sales.