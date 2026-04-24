Acxiom Deepens Amazon Ads Partnership

Acxiom, providers of a connected data and technology foundation, has expanded its partnership with Amazon Ads, making more than 10,000 Acxiom audiences directly available within Amazon DSP's Audience Hub.

The direct integration empowers advertisers to activate Acxiom audiences across Amazon-owned media properties and premium open-internet supply in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

"In today's fast-paced digital landscape, marketers need immediate access to precise, high-quality audiences to drive impactful results," said Martin Wexler, executive vice president of product revenue and partnerships at Acxiom, in a statement. "This direct integration with Amazon DSP makes our industry-leading, privacy-first data available for instant, multichannel activation. By building on the power of Acxiom Real ID, we're enabling brands to connect with their ideal customers across all phases of the purchase funnel more efficiently and effectively than ever before, with measurable outcomes."

For Amazon Ads, the partnership expands the range of third-party audiences available natively within Amazon DSP. Adding Acxiom audiences with Amazon's authenticated graph technology connects verified audiences through authenticated signals across shopping, streaming, and entertainment. Acxiom's direct API integration with the Amazon DSP ensures high match rates and supports fast advertiser activation with a wealth of off-the-shelf audience options.