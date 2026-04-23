WestCX Launches Orchestrate

WestCX today launched WestCX Orchestrate, a platform that establishes the system of action for regulated industries, connecting conversations, campaigns, artificial intelligence, and governed intelligence into a single system that executes across the entire journey.

WestCX Orchestrate is purpose-built for regulated industries and designed to work with electronic health record, CRM, contact center-as-a-service, and communications platform-as-a-service systems. It unifies data, interactions, and decisioning in real time, enabling organizations to operate as one coordinated system while meeting HIPAA, HITRUST, SOC 2, and PCI requirements.

"Enterprises do not need more fragmented outreach. They need a way to coordinate engagement across systems, channels, and teams," said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX, in a statement. "WestCX Orchestrate is that orchestration layer. It helps regulated organizations connect conversations, campaigns, and AI-driven execution in a governed way that improves outcomes and makes engagement measurable."

WestCX Orchestrate will initially launch in pharmacy and will expand across healthcare providers, payers, financial services, and life sciences. It integrates with more than 30 enterprise platforms and is built on insights from billions of interactions across more than 122 million patients and consumers.

At its core is a governed AI-driven intelligence layer that continuously analyzes engagement signals in real time to determine the next-best action across voice, SMS, RCS, web chat, and email. This enables organizations to automate and coordinate workflows, such as appointment scheduling, refill reminders, payments and follow-up.