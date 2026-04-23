TriCoast Media Expands Its Unified SSP/DSP Platform

TriCoast Media, an advertising technology company, has expanded its unified supply-side and demand-side platform to compress the connected TV supply chain.

TriCoast Media has turned its content library into a flywheel, offering publishers more favorable revenue shares in exchange for preferred access to backfill inventory while scaling its direct partnerships with more than 250 CTV publishers and 3,000 channels, including VIZIO, Samsung, Paramount, Xumo, Tubi, and Plex.

For advertisers, this translates into a more direct path to premium inventory. The platform also integrates first-, third-party, and contextual data partners like Subjective, as well as campaign verification supported by HUMAN and Mediaocean.