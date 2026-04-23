TransUnion Launches Digital Business Profile

TransUnion today launched Digital Business Profile to help small businesses ensure their information is represented accurately across the digital search ecosystem.

Digital Business Profile allows small business owners to manage essential details, including business name and location, contact information, hours of operation, accepted payment methods, categories, languages spoken, storefront images, links to social media accounts, and service areas, through a single TransUnion portal. Updates are automatically distributed across more than 80 directories, maps, apps, and social platforms.

Built on the same foundation as TransUnion's Trusted Call Solutions, Digital Business Profile leverages a broad distribution network and long-standing integrations with leading search directories, maps, and social platforms.