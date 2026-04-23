PubMatic Brings Custom Creative Formats to AgenticOS

PubMatic, a digital advertising performance solutions provider, has integrated its Creative Innovation Suite across its AgenticOS platform, giving marketers access to custom, engagement-driven ad formats across premium connected TV, mobile app, and more.

In this integration, creative assets are built by PubMatic's creative technology partners: Celtra for pause ads and interactive formats, Brightline for advanced CTV units, and KERV for AI-powered interactive and shoppable video experiences. Campaigns are then deployed and optimized agentically through AgenticOS.

PubMatic's Creative Innovation Suite provides a unified execution layer for high-impact creative formats. It centralizes access to premium, custom formats built by expert creative partners and combines them with agentic deployment, optimization, and measurement inside a single workflow. Formats can now be planned, activated, and measured through one platform.

Through the Creative Innovation Suite, marketers can access the following formats:

Pause Ads -- High-attention ad experiences triggered when viewers pause on-demand or streaming content.

Interactive CTV Ad Units -- Engagement-driven formats for premium streaming environments and optimized for brand awareness during natural content breaks.

Click to Cart -- PubMatic's mobile ad experience that lets consumers add products to their carts with a single tap, completing the purchase journey inside the ad itself.

"Every agency we talk to has innovative formats on their roadmap and operational fragmentation as their reason for not executing them. The Creative Innovation Suite changes that. Custom creative, agentic deployment, unified measurement, it's all one conversation now, with one partner," said Bill McLaughlin, senior vice president of advertiser solutions at PubMatic, in a statement.

AgenticOS gives agents direct access to more than 100,000 sites and apps, top streaming services, and 250 data partners, with direct buying inside the supply-side platform.