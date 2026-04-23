Iterable Unveils Nova Agent and AI Innovations

Iterable, a customer engagement platform provider, has released Nova Agent, an artificial intelligence agent to act on customer behavior in real time, alongside a new wave of AI capabilities that enable marketers to optimize campaigns, activate high-value audiences, and drive stronger performance across every channel.

Nova Agent orchestrates AI agents to build, audit, personalize, and optimize marketing in real time. Paired with capabilities like Iterable's Unknown User Activation and Google Ads integration, it helps marketers capture more value from existing traffic and engage high-intent users. It continuously tunes engagement in real time so messages stay context-aware, specific, and effective as programs and audiences grow.

"Marketing teams can't keep up with today's customer behavior using yesterday's workflows," said Priya Gill, chief marketing officer of Iterable, in a statement. "Success in this new landscape starts with a shift to real-time decisioning, where every signal can be acted on immediately and every interaction evolves with the customer. Iterable's latest innovations deliver a true advantage in speed and intelligence and a much-needed upgrade in how teams execute, learn, and grow."

Iterable's Nova Agent is powered by a full suite of new AI capabilities that operate as one unified system for reading customer signals, deciding what should happen next, and activating it across every channel. These new capabilities include the following:

Iterable Command Center, offering a centralized view of campaigns, goals, and performance;

Context-aware, goal-driven AI that automatically builds campaigns, audits messages, runs experiments, and delivers deeply personalized engagement;

Unknown User Activation to identify and engage high-intent anonymous visitors before they convert;

Google Ads integration that syncs audiences in real time; and

SMS Compliance Toolkit and stored message retention to protect deliverability and provide audit-ready records.

With Iterable's new AI capabilities, marketers gain a unified system that connects insight, decisioning, and activation across every channel.