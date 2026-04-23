Braze Launches BrazeAI Operator, BrazeAI Agent Console, and Braze Creative Studio

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has launched BrazeAI Operator, BrazeAI Agent Console, and Braze Creative Studio, a set of agentic artificial intelligence tools for marketers. From reaching new audiences to driving conversion and long-term loyalty, these capabilities form an integrated platform that helps marketers manage the full customer lifecycle.

BrazeAI Operator and BrazeAI Agent Console bring decisioning, content generation, and execution directly into marketers' workflows. By embedding AI into the core platform, teams can act on data in real time and turn strategy into live customer experiences. With them, they can do the following:

Speed up campaign execution with AI-powered content generation;

Get campaigns out the door quickly; and

Act on customer data in realtime

The Braze Creative Studio connects creative production with campaign execution, giving teams a single place to manage assets and launch experiences. With direct integrations to Figma and Canva, it enables teams to do the following:

Move creative assets from design tools into live campaigns;

Maintain brand consistency across channels with centralized asset management;

Connect creative to real-time customer context;

Apply decisioning without compromising on data governance or compliance; and

Scale AI-driven engagement globally.