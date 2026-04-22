Adobe Redefines Its Customer Experience Orchestration Vision at Adobe Summit

Adobe at its Adobe Summit in Las Vegas this week unveiled Adobe CX Enterprise, an end-to-end agentic artificial intelligence system to help companies manage their entire customer lifecycle, from acquiring and engaging prospects to driving conversion and lasting loyalty.

CX Enterprise powers agents that can help scale impactful, personalized customer experiences so that interactions consistently reflect brand guidelines. This is powered by the new Adobe Brand Intelligence, a continuously learning reasoning engine that can capture evolving brand signals, and Adobe Engagement Intelligence, a decisioning engine optimized for customer lifetime value, to deliver personalization at scale.

CX Enterprise includes a composable architecture that works with various technology stacks to offer businesses flexibility and control, including extending agentic skills (reusable instructions for a variety of agents) and workflows across Adobe and partner solutions from Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI.

"Adobe CX Enterprise enables businesses to scale agentic AI with a fully customizable solution that is tailored to the needs of their organization, moving teams beyond AI experiments to tangible business outcomes," said Anil Chakravarthy, president of customer experience orchestration business at Adobe. "This end-to-end solution fits naturally into any environment, built to work alongside tools across leading AI platforms with seamless interoperability."

New offerings in CX Enterprise include the following:

New agents across Adobe applications. Powered by Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, which enables teams to build, manage, and coordinate agents across Adobe and third-party ecosystems, the agents are natively integrated into Adobe solutions across areas such as customer engagement, content supply chain and brand visibility.

Adobe is bringing the Adobe Marketing Agent into surfaces including Amazon Quick, Anthropic Claude Enterprise, ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini Enterprise, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Agent skills catalog for businesses to create custom workflows by packaging reusable instructions, such as reviewing performance metrics to drive content creation or journey orchestration workflows. These skills are powered by Adobe's intelligence and decisioning engine through a contextual layer (across data, content and customer journeys) that enables agents to reason against governed data, operate within defined business objectives, and take action. Businesses can also customize agent skills with additional context.

Developer tools with access to Adobe's agentic skills, MCP servers, and infrastructure to incorporate Adobe's agentic capabilities directly into tools from Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI and more, with a composable platform to bring CX Enterprise functionality directly into the tools used daily by marketing and creative teams.

Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, an agentic AI capability to execute tasks based on defined business goals, coordinating work across multiple agents by translating clear objectives into multi-step actions.

Expanded collaborations with AI platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI and others.

Collaborations with dentsu, Havas, Omnicom, Publicis, Stagwell, WPP, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte Digital, EY, IBM, Infosys, PwC, TCS.

"Marketers shouldn't have to choose between their organization's AI tools and the marketing capabilities required to drive impactful outcomes, a gap we are bridging by expanding our partner ecosystem and creating highly customized integrations for Adobe CX Enterprise," said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president of product for Customer Experience Orchestration at Adobe. "We are providing businesses flexibility and choice, empowering teams to make smarter, faster decisions while maintaining enterprise-scale context, trust and governance."

Other Adobe integrations announced at Adobe Summit include the following:

Adobe Marketing Agent is now generally available in Microsoft 365 Copilot and across Amazon Quick, Anthropic Claude Enterprise, ChatGPT Enterprise, Gemini Enterprise and IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

Within Adobe applications, new integrations with Acxiom, Demandbase, Genesys, RainFocus, and SAP will enable teams to analyze data, resolve workflow issues, and take action in a single continuous flow.

Adobe is expanding its partner ecosystem for Brand Concierge (an AI-powered conversational solution) to unify touchpoints across product discovery, search, support and loyalty. Partnerships with [24]7.ai, Algolia and Netomi will deliver governed agentic AI that connects Adobe and partner agents.

Partnerships with Adyen, PayPal and Stripe will help ensure seamless checkout experiences.

Adobe also used the Adobe Summit event to introduce an expanded GenStudio content supply chain solution for customer experience orchestration.

Adobe GenStudio will deliver an agentic content supply chain that connects business context, brand intelligence, and AI agents across planning, creation, activation, delivery, reporting, and insights workflows.

"The end-to-end process of delivering marketing campaigns and customer experiences has long been hampered by inefficient processes and broken workflows," said Varun Parmar, general manager of Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise. "Adobe is giving businesses the tools to optimize their content supply chains by unifying brand intelligence, agentic automation and AI-driven workflows, equipping teams with a single solution to create, govern and optimize content experiences at scale."

Adobe's agentic content supply chain innovations include the following:

Available in the Adobe Workfront work management application, the Workflow Optimization Agent automates intelligent, connected actions across planning, execution, review and approval workflows.

Enhanced campaign brief creation through a 'canvas' interface where marketers can synthesize contextual inputs and performance data to generate stronger campaign direction—with an AI agent for driving campaign brief creation that can flow directly into planning and execution.

Adobe Firefly Creative Production for Enterprise Workflow Builder to compose reusable, end-to-end production workflows, linking creative/generative actions and running batch production to accelerate the path from approved assets to activation.

3D Digital Twin Solution with NVIDIA, which enables high-fidelity digital product replicas for producing quality product content across backgrounds, scenes and campaign contexts.

GenStudio for Content Marketing, a module to turn long-form documents and videos into tailored campaigns, and create customer case studies, web articles and more with performance insights, including leads generated, follower growth, and audience reach recommendations.

Support for ChatGPT Ads in GenStudio for Performance Marketing, to assemble and activate ads directly.

Agency System of Record that preserves enterprise context as work moves across internal teams and external agencies.

Adobe also introduced a brand visibility solution that works as a continuous operating model and experience flywheel. Offerings that power the experience flywheel include the following: