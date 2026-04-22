Precisely Launches EngageOne RapidCX
Precisely, a data integrity company, has released EngageOne RapidCX, bringing governed artificial intelligence to customer communications with a unified, real-time view of outbound communications and a Next Best Action AI Agent that helps teams identify issues, understand performance, and take action.
This release builds on previously announced AI agents in RapidCX, adding guided, next-best actions for customer communication to content optimization and search. RapidCX provides a unified, real-time view of outbound communications across channels, along with intelligent decision support.
The latest RapidCX release introduces the following capabilities:
- Next Best Action Agent, A governed AI capability that analyzes communication performance and recommends the most effective next steps. In this release, the agent supports email communications, with additional channels planned.
- Metrics-Driven Homepage with five core widgets that provide real-time visibility into communication performance and quick access to recent work.
- Communication Tracker for a centralized, end-to-end view of outbound communications across channels, including what was sent, when, and how.
RapidCX embeds intelligence directly into workflows, ensuring recommendations are visible, auditable, and aligned with compliance requirements.
"This release of EngageOne RapidCX reflects our AI-first strategy, combining real-time visibility with governed intelligence to help organizations move faster without sacrificing control," said Allan Christian, general manager of EngageOne products at Precisely, in a statement. "We're continuing to deliver capabilities that reduce complexity, improve responsiveness, and enable compliant communications with confidence at enterprise scale."
Related Articles
Precisely Brings Agentic AI to EngageOne RapidCX
10 Dec 2025
Precisely has added Sentiment Analysis, Contextual Rewrite, and Readability agents along with AI Intelligent Search functionality.