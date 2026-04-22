Precisely Launches EngageOne RapidCX

Precisely, a data integrity company, has released EngageOne RapidCX, bringing governed artificial intelligence to customer communications with a unified, real-time view of outbound communications and a Next Best Action AI Agent that helps teams identify issues, understand performance, and take action.

This release builds on previously announced AI agents in RapidCX, adding guided, next-best actions for customer communication to content optimization and search. RapidCX provides a unified, real-time view of outbound communications across channels, along with intelligent decision support.

The latest RapidCX release introduces the following capabilities:

Next Best Action Agent, A governed AI capability that analyzes communication performance and recommends the most effective next steps. In this release, the agent supports email communications, with additional channels planned.

Metrics-Driven Homepage with five core widgets that provide real-time visibility into communication performance and quick access to recent work.

Communication Tracker for a centralized, end-to-end view of outbound communications across channels, including what was sent, when, and how.

RapidCX embeds intelligence directly into workflows, ensuring recommendations are visible, auditable, and aligned with compliance requirements.