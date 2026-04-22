SAP and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Deploy Multi-Agent AI

SAP and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to help marketers put artificial intelligence agents to work at scale.

Through new integrations between the SAP Engagement Cloud, SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX), and Joule solutions and Gemini Enterprise, joint customers can now deploy agents that securely access unified data stored across both ecosystems to execute complex marketing strategies based on high-level goals defined by the user.

Together, SAP and Google Cloud provide a unified foundation for data and AI agents to operate across both ecosystems. Gemini Enterprise will act as a central hub for data integrations and multi agent coordination, allowing agents to take action across SAP and Google Cloud solutions. These integrations will be supported by the SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC) Connect solution for Google and BigQuery, which enable bidirectional, zero-copy data access between the two platforms, with security and governance. Capabilities across both Gemini Enterprise and agent gateway APIs from SAP will allow customers' agents to exchange context, trigger actions, and optimize outcomes across platforms.

The integration allows marketers to prompt an agent within SAP Engagement Cloud. An agent, like a Joule Agent, will handle the end-to-end process from content personalization, to visualization, to conversational engagement.