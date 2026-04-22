SAP and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Deploy Multi-Agent AI
SAP and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to help marketers put artificial intelligence agents to work at scale.
Through new integrations between the SAP Engagement Cloud, SAP Customer Experience (SAP CX), and Joule solutions and Gemini Enterprise, joint customers can now deploy agents that securely access unified data stored across both ecosystems to execute complex marketing strategies based on high-level goals defined by the user.
Together, SAP and Google Cloud provide a unified foundation for data and AI agents to operate across both ecosystems. Gemini Enterprise will act as a central hub for data integrations and multi agent coordination, allowing agents to take action across SAP and Google Cloud solutions. These integrations will be supported by the SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC) Connect solution for Google and BigQuery, which enable bidirectional, zero-copy data access between the two platforms, with security and governance. Capabilities across both Gemini Enterprise and agent gateway APIs from SAP will allow customers' agents to exchange context, trigger actions, and optimize outcomes across platforms.
The integration allows marketers to prompt an agent within SAP Engagement Cloud. An agent, like a Joule Agent, will handle the end-to-end process from content personalization, to visualization, to conversational engagement.
"This is more than a data integration; it's a leap forward for AI agents that can collaborate naturally and execute seamlessly," said Balaji Balasubramanian, president and chief product officer of SAP Customer Experience and Consumer Industries, in a statement. "By combining SAP Business Data Cloud Connect for Google with interoperable AI agents across SAP and Google Cloud, we're giving organizations a path from AI experimentation to AI-enabled customer experience at scale. Marketers can spend less time on manual tasks and more time shaping the customer journey."
"To realize the full potential of agentic AI, businesses need their systems to speak the same language," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president of global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud, in a statement. "By uniting SAP's enterprise data and customer engagement platform with Google Cloud's AI, we're enabling marketers to move beyond simple automation to multi-agent orchestration, driving dynamic campaigns that reason and adapt to market shifts in real time."