UserTesting Launches Figma Plug-in

UserTesting, a provider of customer insights, has launched a UserTesting for Figma plugin, allowing designers and builders to get user feedback without ever leaving Figma.

By combining AI-powered test creation and analysis with real human insight, the integration enables product, design, and research teams to move from prototype to insight, combining AI-generated test plans with real human feedback.

UserTesting for Figma enables teams to launch tests directly from Figma prototypes and use AI to automatically generate complete test plans, including instructions, tasks, and follow-up questions.

By combining AI-powered test creation and analysis with real human feedback, UserTesting for Figma allows teams to do the following:

Generate AI-powered test plans directly from Figma prototypes;

Launch tests without leaving the design workflow;

Capture real human reactions early to compare design variations and identify the most intuitive experience before development begins;

Speed alignment and stakeholder buy-in by grounding design decisions in real user feedback; and

Access customer insights in the Figma canvas via the Results API to improve AI-assisted development workflows.