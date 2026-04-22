impact.com Expands YouTube Partnership

impact.com, a commerce partnership marketing platform provider, is expanding its collaboration with YouTube as an early adopter of the YouTube Creator Partnerships API to help companies manage creator marketing campaigns on YouTube.

The integration enables companies to discover creators, manage sponsorships, and measure performance in one place using verified, creator-consented data.

"Creator marketing has become a critical growth channel, but it hasn't always come with the transparency and measurement brands expect from other media," said Max Ciccotosto, chief product officer of impact.com, in a statement. "As creators evolve into true media partners, brands need better data and clear performance insight. By expanding our collaboration with YouTube, we're enabling marketers to identify what works, select the right partners, and scale with confidence."

Through the integration, companies can do the following: