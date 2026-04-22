Innovid Launches Hypermode for Social Campaigns Setup

Innovid, an advertising platform provider, has released Hypermode, its execution layer to operationalize social advertising at scale.

Now fully supporting Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, and TikTok, Hypermode enables companies to build, validate, and launch creative-heavy campaigns at scale across accounts.

Hypermode is offered within Innovid's Social Ads Manager, which delivers a unified execution environment for end-to-end campaign management and optimization across LinkedIn, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snapchat, and TikTok. It fully unifies creative and media workflows with a single execution layer, connecting creative development directly to media activation with real-time validation and safeguards.

Marketers can automatically access approved creative IDs in Hypermode, which supports bulk preview fetching. Dropdown menus populated with details such as media, identities, and targeting eliminate the need to duplicate media setup. Embedded audience and information panels allow users to apply prebuilt target sets, clone targeting from existing ad groups, and preview publisher-rendered creative in real time. Hypermode surfaces errors directly within the workflow, highlighting problematic cells with clear, contextual guidance.

Since its initial launch, Hypermode has introduced several enhancements, including the following:

Seamless cross-level navigation between campaign, ad group, and ad levels, letting teams build, manage, and validate campaigns.

Advanced multi-sorting and filtering, enabling users to surface critical details and act across large, complex builds.

Find-and-replace functionality, streamlining bulk updates and ensuring consistent keyword or targeting adjustments across campaigns in seconds.

Team-sync column sets, allowing teams to create and share custom views aligned to their workflow.

Instant sanity check aggregations, providing real-time budget rollups to cross-reference against planning documents and catch discrepancies before campaigns go live.