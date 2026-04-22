NIQ Partners with Stirista

NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, and Stirista, a provider of identity-driven marketing solutions, partnered to develop new audience solutions, media planning capabilities, and activation use cases for advertisers.

Through the relationship, NIQ and Stirista will develop robust audience definitions, improve campaign planning, and support marketing performance across channels. The collaboration also enables marketers to harness modeled intent data and purchase-based insights to activate campaigns through Stirista's platform.

As part of the relationship, NIQ will use insights with Stirista to advance its consumer research and analytics. Specifically, Stirista will contribute privacy-safe consumer insights related to mobile device usage, professional status, and digital media consumption.

"Today's advertisers need to move seamlessly from insight to action without compromising privacy," said Josh Pisano, general manager of global media at NIQ, in a statement. "By combining NIQ's intelligence with Stirista's activation platform, we're enabling brands to plan smarter and activate with greater confidence across the media ecosystem."

NIQ will provide Stirista with aggregated, omnichannel shopper insights. That intelligence strengthens Stirista’s identity-based insights and informs activation workflows within Stirista’s platform, allowing marketers to reach audiences across connected TV, email, and digital.